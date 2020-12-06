Advertisement

Winter enthusiasts turn out for grand opening of Skeetawk Ski Area

By Dave Leval
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:05 PM AKST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Palmer, Alaska (KTUU) -It’s taken about five years, but, winter enthusiasts in the Mat-Su don’t have to travel as far to ski or snowboard.

A large crowd turned out at Hatcher Pass Saturday morning for the grand opening of Skeetawk Ski Area.

“Don’t have to drive to Anchorage. Don’t have to drive past Anchorage, I’m super excited,” said Adam Ames. “It’s nice. We’re ready for a little more snow it looks like. It was fun!”

But, there’s something you need to have before you can get on the lift.

“We really want people to have fun up here, stay healthy, keep us open, and wearing a mask is a big part of that,” said General Manager Scott Patridge.

Besides wearing a mask, social distancing is also strongly encouraged whether in line, or on the lifts. A grant from the Alaska Community Foundation also helped.

“They provided us with air filters, ion fans, and foggers, and hand sanitizer stations,” Patridge said.

Skiers and snowboarders have a new place to enjoy themselves. Resort operators meanwhile, are doing their part to keep their guests safe and healthy while out on the trails.

