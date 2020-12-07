2019-20 Bill McKay Athlete of the Year Award goes to Goo

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage has awarded the 2019-20 Bill McKay Athlete of the Year Award to Yazmeen Goo.

The nearly 6-foot point guard was First-team All-GNAC, along with Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) honorable mention All-American and National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (D2CCA) Second Team All-Region awards.

She averaged 10.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting .568 from the field – a record for a Seawolf guard.

Her success was not only on the court but off of it, being selected to the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) All-Academic Team with a 3.39 GPA in Justice.

