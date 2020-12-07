Advertisement

2019-20 Bill McKay Athlete of the Year Award goes to Goo

Yazmeen Goo has been named the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Bill McKay Athlete of the Year...
Yazmeen Goo has been named the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Bill McKay Athlete of the Year recipient for 2019-20(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 5:28 PM AKST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Anchorage has awarded the 2019-20 Bill McKay Athlete of the Year Award to Yazmeen Goo.

The nearly 6-foot point guard was First-team All-GNAC, along with Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) honorable mention All-American and National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (D2CCA) Second Team All-Region awards.

She averaged 10.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting .568 from the field – a record for a Seawolf guard.

Her success was not only on the court but off of it, being selected to the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) All-Academic Team with a 3.39 GPA in Justice.

