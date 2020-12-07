3 deaths, 589 COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services has reported three deaths and 589 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The three additional deaths bring the state total of residents who have died with the virus to 145; one nonresident has died with the virus in the state.

Of the new cases, 557 were reported in residents, with just under half reported in the Municipality of Anchorage. State health officials said a sudden surge in Mat-Su cases is partly due to a lab that forgot to report its COVID-19 data to the state.

Saturday set the state’s record for the highest amount of cases reported in a single day with 933 cases. The spike in reported cases came after a modified version of the “hunker down” order went into effect nearly a week ago and Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson tested positive for the virus Sunday.

The state has now reported a total of 37,539 cases since March.

There has been a total of 805 COVID-19-related hospitalizations. Currently, there are 149 people hospitalized with the virus and 15 more patients are hospitalized and suspected to have the virus.

Of the 164 patients hospitalized, 24 are on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus dashboard indicates 45 of 124 ICU beds remain available for both COVID-19-related and non-related cases.

Over 1 million tests have been conducted in the state, though that does not reflect a count of unique individuals tested.

Here is a break down of where the new resident cases were found:

Municipality of Anchorage: 276

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 26

Kodiak Island Borough: 38

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 5

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 42

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 5

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 117

Nome Census Area: 2

North Slope Borough: 3

Haines Borough: 1

City and Borough of Juneau: 2

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Wrangell City and Borough: 1

Aleutians East Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 23

Kusilvak Census Area: 11

Unknown: 1

This story is based on initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

