Advertisement

End the Year With Cheer: Knitting chemo caps

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:11 PM AKST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In September 2012, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. One of the first things my oncologist said was, “you’re going to lose your hair.” It’s a frequent side effect of the chemotherapy treatments, but never welcome news. Since I know what it’s like to go through a winter without hair and I’m a knitter, I decided to knit a chemo cap for my End the Year With Cheer Project.

This is a simple project for those who knit or crochet. Pick yarn that is soft and easily cared for. When you’re already feeling sick you don’t want to have to worry about hand washing your hat. Don’t worry about color or style. Annie Smith with Far North Yarn Company says, “the hat will find the right person.”

I spent about a week knitting my hat and then dropped by the Providence Cancer Center. Because of the Covid precautions, we met outside. Patient navigator Rena Queja says they welcome public support in projects like this.

“Anything the community can provide for our cancer patients to support their journey would be greatly appreciated,” says Rena. She said to bring the caps to the Cancer Center. In the current atmosphere of Covid 19, call ahead to see how to best drop off your cap. Access to the hospital is restricted.

If you’re going to do something like knit or crochet a chemo cap, check with the facility that you’re donating to learn about Covid restrictions or any other restrictions for making hats.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver crashes through Anchorage business storefront, steals merchandise
Anchorage acting mayor in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
DHSS reports 756 new COVID-19 cases
Voluntary evacuation recommended for the Ketchikan Creek area.
Voluntary evacuation canceled for the Ketchikan Creek Area

Latest News

End the Year with Cheer by knitting a chemo cap
End the Year with Cheer: Knitting Chemo Caps
A Northern Saw Whet owl receives care at Bird Treatment and Learning Center
End the Year with Cheer: Have some free time or a little extra cash? A nonprofit could use your help
U-Haul arrives in Haines with supplies
U-Haul filled with donations arrives from Juneau
As my part of End the Year with Cheer, I've decided to knit a chemo cap which is very personal...
End the Year with Cheer: Chemo Caps