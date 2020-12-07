End the Year with Cheer: Knitting Chemo Caps

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In September 2012, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. One of the first things my oncologist said was, “you’re going to lose your hair.” It’s a frequent side effect of the chemotherapy treatments, but never welcome news. Since I know what it’s like to go through a winter without hair and I’m a knitter, I decided to knit a chemo cap for my End the Year With Cheer Project.

This is a simple project for those who knit or crochet. Pick yarn that is soft and easily cared for. When you’re already feeling sick you don’t want to have to worry about hand washing your hat. Don’t worry about color or style. Annie Smith with Far North Yarn Company says, “the hat will find the right person.”

I spent about a week knitting my hat and then dropped by the Providence Cancer Center. Because of the Covid precautions, we met outside. Patient navigator Rena Queja says they welcome public support in projects like this.

“Anything the community can provide for our cancer patients to support their journey would be greatly appreciated,” says Rena. She said to bring the caps to the Cancer Center. In the current atmosphere of Covid 19, call ahead to see how to best drop off your cap. Access to the hospital is restricted.

If you’re going to do something like knit or crochet a chemo cap, check with the facility that you’re donating to learn about Covid restrictions or any other restrictions for making hats.

