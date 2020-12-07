Anchorage acting mayor in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a written statement from her office on Sunday.

According to the mayor’s office, Quinn-Davidson received the positive test results on Saturday after feeling cold-like symptoms beginning on Sunday, November 29.

Quinn-Davidson says she immediately isolated at home once she began feeling symptoms. She says she got a COVID-19 test the very next day. After two negative test results, on Saturday, December 5, a third test came back positive, according to the statement.

“It’s so important to stay home and to get tested if you aren’t feeling well,” said Acting Mayor Quinn-Davidson. “I’m grateful my symptoms are mild and thankful for the many free testing sites in Anchorage. I will continue to isolate at home as directed by my health care provider.”

According to the release, First Lady Dr. Stephanie Quinn-Davidson tested negative for COVID-19 and is not feeling any symptoms.

