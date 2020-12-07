Advertisement

Anchorage dealing with Christmas tree shortage

By Dave Leval
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:55 PM AKST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The warehouse at Anchorage Mill and Feed is getting emptier. The Christmas trees stored there are a hot item.

“We should get through the weekend,” said Manager John Hamilton. “We’re thinking earlier in the week, this week, that will probably be the last of our Christmas trees unfortunately.”

The trees arrived on Black Friday, the start of the Christmas shopping season. Hamilton doesn’t expect them to get more before the holiday.

“There’s kind of been a shortage across the Pacific Northwest of trees. The fires kind of hurt them there this summer,” said Hamilton. “The last four, or five years in general has been tough on Christmas trees.”

Many places around the country report a similar shortage. Hamilton’s not surprised.

“COVID’s been hard on everybody this year. Everybody kind of wants a nostalgic feel of a real Christmas tree. I think that’s been the drive behind it,” Hamilton said.

Anchorage Mill and Feed is running out of Christmas trees. That’s not the case at Bell’s Nursery, or at Wasilla’s Jacobson’s Christmas Trees, as both report plenty of the trees for sale.

Meanwhile, John Pearce heads home with one less thing to buy for Christmas.

“We got a small Noble Fir,” said Pearce. “We don’t have a lot of space in our living room. We usually get a little one.”

Pearce got his Christmas tree at Anchorage Mill and Feed. Others there will have to settle for what they can get.

