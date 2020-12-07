Advertisement

Anchorage Moose Lodge donates big to Sullivan Arena Shelter

A man walks out of the men's section of the mass shelter at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:03 PM AKST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Anchorage Moose Lodge made a generous donation Monday morning when they dropped off more than $6,000 worth of warm winter clothing and cash at the Sullivan Arena, which is currently being used as a temporary homeless shelter.

Shelter Director Lisa Sauder said the shelter is regularly sleeping close to 400 people a night and very much appreciates donations from the community. The brand-new blankets and winter coats will help keep them comfortable, according to Sauder, but also safe when they have to venture outdoors.

“Most of them don’t have vehicles, so they are either having to use public transportation or walk,” she said. “So having the appropriate winter gear both for boots, hats, jackets, is still super important for keeping people safe as they go about their daily lives.”

Sauder said people can drop off donations of clothing seven days a week at the Sullivan Arena. They should text 907-342-5380 to let someone know they are there for contactless delivery. Warm clothing is great, but socks and underwear are a constant need.

Sauder said they are also looking for food for a Christmas dinner. Those donations can be taken to Bean’s Café, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

