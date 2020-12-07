Advertisement

Chick-fil-A accuses poultry producers of price fixing

The fast-food chain says the companies communicated through phone calls and text messages
Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.
Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:47 AM AKST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is suing 17 poultry producers, accusing them of banding together to fix prices and charge more.

The lawsuit includes the country’s Top 3 chicken suppliers – Tyson, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Sanderson Farms.

The fast-food chain says the companies communicated through phone calls and text messages to share confidential bidding and pricing information with one another.

This isn’t the first lawsuit against the poultry industry that alleges anti-competitive conduct.

Since 2008, multiple major supermarket operators and food service distributors have also filed civil suits.

This year, the Department of Justice indicted senior chicken industry executives and sales officials on criminal charges of bid-rigging and price-fixing.

The producers have pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges and major chicken companies are contesting the civil-court claims.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver crashes through Anchorage business storefront, steals merchandise
Anchorage acting mayor in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
DHSS reports 756 new COVID-19 cases
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
3 deaths, 589 COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Alaska

Latest News

Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
‘Turning point’: UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine
This Nov. 5, 2009, file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas,...
Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager, who was first to break sound barrier, dies at 97
The area in red depicts the federal waters, Exclusive Economic Zone, of Cook Inlet.
Fishery council votes to adopt state recommendation, closing Cook Inlet federal waters to commercial salmon fishing
A car rests caught in the floodwaters of Willow Creek, as rescue crews transport pets via boat...
Mat-Su Borough to rebuild Shirley Towne Bridge in Willow