Freezing rain possible to start of the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Waking up this morning to temperatures on the warmer side, ahead of another storms that’s impacting Southcentral. While this storm lacks the windy conditions we saw last week, we’re still expected to see some impacts through the next 24 hours across much of the region.

The low which is situated just to the east of Kodiak is bringing in a push of warmer air. Many locations along the coast are already climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s. It’s here where more of a wintry mix if not rain can be expected through most of the day. Farther inland where the cold is still lingering, any moisture that is falling is of the freezing rain variety. This comes as temperatures are warming with height. Roughly 1500 feet above the surface of the earth, temperatures have warmed above freezing melting any snow, which is leading to isolated pockets of freezing rain this morning.

Across Southeast, light rain is still occurring with more rain expected through the day. A winter storm warning is still in effect for the Klondike Highway above 2000′ for upwards of 10 inches of snow through 3pm. Additionally, a flash flood watch is in effect for the Northern Inner Channels, including Haines, for an additional 1-2 inches of rain over the next 24 hours. While the rain will be lighter, any rain will exacerbate the ongoing flooding and mudslide issues.

Through the next few days colder air spills into Southcentral and Southeast, this will yield a changeover of precipitation to a wintry mix (southeast) and snow (southcentral). It’s likely that by late Monday into Tuesday Southcentral will see a complete changeover back to snow, where 1-3 inches of snow can be expected.

Have a blessed Monday!

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.