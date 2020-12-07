Hugging wall helps families embrace amid COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Since the pandemic began, going without hugging loved ones has become more common as people work to keep themselves and others safe — especially the elderly. The staff at Aspen Creek Senior Living in Anchorage have found a safe way to allow families to hug, hold hands and lean on one another after nearly eight months of separation. It’s called a ‘hugging wall.’

Because of the hugging wall, Cindy Judd was able to embrace her mother for the first time in about six months. “It’s the power of touch. It’s just a human need that we both really needed,” said Judd. “We can talk, but touching is what really makes that connection, and it’s just special.”

It’s constructed in a doorway with a sheet of plastic, a little duct tape and a whole lot of love in mind. “We’ve had visits outside. We’ve been able to do six feet apart with masks, and we have some outdoor heaters, but we realize that touch is so important to everybody, but especially our elderly. They just crave that,” said Aspen Creek Executive Director, Anna Houser. “If you go up to talk to them, they’re grabbing your hand, they’re reaching out. They want to have contact.”

Families visiting Aspen Creek must wear a mask and gloves while using the hugging wall. It’s also sanitized in between uses so multiple families can share their special moments safely.

“Especially during these times, we just want to make sure we’re taking care of our elders and checking in on them,” said Becky Doughty. She and her husband, Terry, visited with their neighbor, John through the hugging wall. “We’re happy that he’s safe here. That is really important to us.”

Aspen Creek resident, Bobbie Belmudes was happy to finally hold her new great-granddaughter. “It’s been a wonderful day. I will never forget it,” said Belmudes. “To see my beautiful granddaughter and my beautiful great grandbaby, it’s been just like a miracle. Next year will be much better than this year, and we’ll all be together again for next Christmas.”

The goal for the temporary wall is protecting and promoting both physical and emotional well being in a time when it’s needed the most. “I think it’s the feeling of just holding on to something. You’re there. You’re listening. You’re paying attention and you care, and if you stop in that moment and do that, they feel it,” said Houser.

Aspen Creek hopes to set up the hugging wall once a month until it’s safe for their residents to hug others without it.

