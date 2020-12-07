Advertisement

Michigan woman charged with ’03 murders of newborn twin sons

Antoinette Briley, 41, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2003...
Antoinette Briley, 41, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2003 deaths of her newborn twin sons.(Source: Cook County Sheriff via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:14 PM AKST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A Michigan woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of her newborn twin sons more than 17 years ago.

Police said Saturday that 41-year-old Antoinette Briley of Holland, Michigan, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of her sons.

The boys’ bodies were discovered June 6, 2003, by a Waste Management employee who was emptying trash bins in Cook County. Police say the worker spotted the bodies in the front lift bucket.

Cook County detectives using DNA technology eventually identified Briley as the victims’ potential birth mother.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver crashes through Anchorage business storefront, steals merchandise
Anchorage acting mayor in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
DHSS reports 756 new COVID-19 cases
Voluntary evacuation recommended for the Ketchikan Creek area.
Voluntary evacuation canceled for the Ketchikan Creek Area

Latest News

An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on Capitol...
Supreme Court rejects appeal to limit transgender students
This file photo taken from video shows former wrestler and coach Dan Gable.
Trump to honor legendary Iowa wrestler Gable at White House
Patients and bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh...
Hundreds ill, 1 dead due to unidentified illness in India
Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.
The Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, is sold
Crews prepare to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from the campus...
Virginia Military Institute removes Confederate statue