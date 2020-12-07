Advertisement

Nights of Lights: A dazzling display at Anchorage Baptist Temple

Anchorage Baptist Temple 2020
Anchorage Baptist Temple 2020(Anchorage Baptist Temple)
By Alaska's News Source Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:26 AM AKST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wrapping up our Seven Nights of Lights series, we visit the Anchorage Baptist Temple for a dazzling display of Christmas lights set to music.

Drivers can tune into 102.7 FM on their radios to watch the lights dance to the music nightly from 5:30-10 p.m.

For seven nights, we featured beautiful and bright light displays near Anchorage.

We also have an interactive light display map on our website so you can take a holiday lights driving tour in Anchorage. If you want your house featured on the map, be sure to email us at news tips.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver crashes through Anchorage business storefront, steals merchandise
Anchorage acting mayor in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
DHSS reports 756 new COVID-19 cases
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
3 deaths, 589 COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Alaska

Latest News

Check out the lights at 3201 Khyber Circle.
Nights of Lights: Multi-colored lights to highlight the holiday season
Nights of Lights
Nights of Lights
Nights of Lights Day 6
Nights of Lights: Alaska Botanical Garden
U-Haul arrives in Haines with supplies
U-Haul filled with donations arrives from Juneau