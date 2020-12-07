Nights of Lights: A dazzling display at Anchorage Baptist Temple

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wrapping up our Seven Nights of Lights series, we visit the Anchorage Baptist Temple for a dazzling display of Christmas lights set to music.

Drivers can tune into 102.7 FM on their radios to watch the lights dance to the music nightly from 5:30-10 p.m.

For seven nights, we featured beautiful and bright light displays near Anchorage.

We also have an interactive light display map on our website so you can take a holiday lights driving tour in Anchorage. If you want your house featured on the map, be sure to email us at news tips.

