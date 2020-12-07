Advertisement

Nights of Lights: Alaska Botanical Garden

By Alaska's News Source Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On day six of Nights of Lights, we visit the Alaska Botanical Garden where their gorgeous display of colorful lights brighten the dark, snowy winter and bring some holiday cheer.

For seven nights, we featured a light display near Anchorage.

We also have an interactive light display map on our website so you can take a holiday lights driving tour in Anchorage. If you want your house featured on the map, be sure to email us at news tips.

