Rain showers continue for Southeast, snow and blowing snow to the west

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Western Alaska will see the impact of a storm system swinging through over the next few days. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for snow and blowing. A Blizzard Warning will go into effect for coastal areas of the Kuskokwim Delta from Quinhagak to Kipnuk with about 5 inches of snow expected and 40 mile per hour wind gusts. Reduced visibility could make traveling difficult.

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Watch for Haines through Tuesday afternoon after record rainfall totals last week. The danger remains for new landslides or for previous landslides to grow. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected through Tuesday for the area.

The National Weather Service warns to stay aware of any steep terrain above you and watch for any changes such as cranks in land or pavement, trees falling over, overflowing wells or wet basements.

Showers are expected for Monday and are still likely for Tuesday. The chance of rain and snow showers drops toward the middle of the week, though scattered snow and rain lingers.

