Santa comes to town with pandemic precautions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Santa made an appearance in Anchorage to spread some magic, but is taking steps to not spread COVID-19.

This weekend was the first time Santa stopped by the Dimond Center this season.

This year, kids can’t sit on his lap and tell him what they want for Christmas because he’s sitting behind a sheet of plexiglass to help protect him and everyone else from the virus.

Dimond Center General Manager Bob Dye said there are other places around the mall families can take nice photos.

“There are multiple opportunities throughout the center to take a holiday picture on your own without having someone photographing you. We have a gigantic ornament over by GAP, we’ve got a Christmas set up by our customer service station, and this year we put a 32-foot Christmas tree on our ice rink,” Dye said.

Santa will be at the Dimond Center until Christmas Eve, when he has to leave to get his reindeer and deliver gifts.

