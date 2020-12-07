Advertisement

Santa comes to town with pandemic precautions

Santa takes precautions to spread magic, not COVID-19, at the Dimond Center.
Santa takes precautions to spread magic, not COVID-19, at the Dimond Center.(KTUU)
By Makayla Clark
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:07 PM AKST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Santa made an appearance in Anchorage to spread some magic, but is taking steps to not spread COVID-19.

This weekend was the first time Santa stopped by the Dimond Center this season.

This year, kids can’t sit on his lap and tell him what they want for Christmas because he’s sitting behind a sheet of plexiglass to help protect him and everyone else from the virus.

Dimond Center General Manager Bob Dye said there are other places around the mall families can take nice photos.

“There are multiple opportunities throughout the center to take a holiday picture on your own without having someone photographing you. We have a gigantic ornament over by GAP, we’ve got a Christmas set up by our customer service station, and this year we put a 32-foot Christmas tree on our ice rink,” Dye said.

Santa will be at the Dimond Center until Christmas Eve, when he has to leave to get his reindeer and deliver gifts.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver crashes through Anchorage business storefront, steals merchandise
Anchorage acting mayor in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
DHSS reports 756 new COVID-19 cases
Voluntary evacuation recommended for the Ketchikan Creek area.
Voluntary evacuation canceled for the Ketchikan Creek Area

Latest News

Mother and daughter embrace through 'hugging wall' at Aspen Creek Senior Living.
Hugging wall helps families embrace amid COVID-19
End of the Year Witch Cheer: BirdTLC
End the Year With Cheer: Helping Bird TLC
Shoppers flock to Anchorage Mill and Feed looking for Christmas trees, which are in short...
Anchorage dealing with Christmas tree shortage
U-Haul arrives in Haines with supplies
U-Haul filled with donations arrives from Juneau