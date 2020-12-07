Search suspended for 2 missing Haines residents

Advertisement

A kindergarten teacher and a businessman are missing after a large landslide swept down a mountain in Haines.
By Sean Maguire
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:11 PM AKST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Troopers announced Monday that the active search for two missing Haines residents has been suspended, five days after a landslide hit the Beach Road area.

David Simmons, 30, and Jenae Larson, 23, were in the same house when the landslide hit last Wednesday in the afternoon.

Troopers say that the likelihood of continued rain and additional landslides led to the decision to suspend the active search.

Alekka Fullerton, the Haines interim city manager, said that state scientists had informed her that the landslide area would need to be dry for four days before a ground search over the area could potentially be conducted.

Ground searchers who had been deployed to Haines left the area on Monday. A sergeant with the troopers will stay in the area to help coordinate other emergency response efforts in Haines as the incident commander.

If new information or evidence of Simmons and Larson is found, troopers will reevaluate whether new search efforts are warranted.

