Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe

HOUSTON (Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued Monday morning for two young children has been canceled after they were found safe.

Deputies said two young children, ages 11 mos. and 9 years, were caught in the middle of a deadly overnight shooting outside of Houston.

Law enforcement in Harris County said a man in his early 20s was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at an apartment complex.

BREAKING: The male suspect in this morning's fatal shooting in the 16700 block of Ella has been apprehended by authorities in Nacogdoches. His female companion was also taken into custody. Both children, who were the subject of an #AmberAlert, are safe. More details tk. #hounews pic.twitter.com/hCDNuWvbDr — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 7, 2020

Officials said the suspect and his girlfriend left with the two children. The suspects have been taken into custody.

Two other children, ages 11 and 6, were left at the apartment with a second woman who has been speaking with investigators.

It’s unclear how the children are connected to the adults involved.

