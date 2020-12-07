Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe

Two children at the center of a Texas Amber alert were found safe.
Two children at the center of a Texas Amber alert were found safe.(Source: NCMEC)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:59 AM AKST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued Monday morning for two young children has been canceled after they were found safe.

Deputies said two young children, ages 11 mos. and 9 years, were caught in the middle of a deadly overnight shooting outside of Houston.

Law enforcement in Harris County said a man in his early 20s was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at an apartment complex.

Officials said the suspect and his girlfriend left with the two children. The suspects have been taken into custody.

Two other children, ages 11 and 6, were left at the apartment with a second woman who has been speaking with investigators.

It’s unclear how the children are connected to the adults involved.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KTRK via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Driver crashes through Anchorage business storefront, steals merchandise
Anchorage acting mayor in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
DHSS reports 756 new COVID-19 cases
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
3 deaths, 589 COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Alaska

Latest News

Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
‘Turning point’: UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine
This Nov. 5, 2009, file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas,...
Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager, who was first to break sound barrier, dies at 97
The area in red depicts the federal waters, Exclusive Economic Zone, of Cook Inlet.
Fishery council votes to adopt state recommendation, closing Cook Inlet federal waters to commercial salmon fishing
A car rests caught in the floodwaters of Willow Creek, as rescue crews transport pets via boat...
Mat-Su Borough to rebuild Shirley Towne Bridge in Willow