Advertisement

U-Haul filled with donations arrives from Juneau

U-Haul arrives in Haines with supplies
U-Haul arrives in Haines with supplies(KTUU)
By Heather Hintze
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:39 PM AKST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Volunteers formed a bucket brigade and spent more than three hours unloading donated goods from the back of a U-Haul that arrived on the ferry Sunday morning.

Items included 700 donuts, 20 Papa Murphy’s pizzas, hundreds of rolls of toilet paper and paper towels, and countless food products.

U-Haul arrives in Haines with supplies
U-Haul arrives in Haines with supplies(KTUU)

Jan Hill with the American Legion was organizing the unloading, trying to find room for everything.

“You name it, we got it,” Hill said.

Hill said the pizzas would be cooked on Monday for people who’ve been displaced by landslides.

About 50 homes have been evacuated as more landslide threats linger around town.

She said the support from surrounding communities is almost overwhelming.

“We’re getting calls every day, all day long wanting to know what they can do to help us,” Hill said. “It’s incredible. But this is what we do.”

The goods will be stored at the Dejon Delights building owned by Chris Dixon who donated the space.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver crashes through Anchorage business storefront, steals merchandise
Anchorage acting mayor in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
DHSS reports 756 new COVID-19 cases
Voluntary evacuation recommended for the Ketchikan Creek area.
Voluntary evacuation canceled for the Ketchikan Creek Area

Latest News

Damage caused by landslide in Haines.
Evacuated after the landslide: One Haines family shares their story
Phil Nuechterlein walks along an Eagle River trail on Dec. 3, 2020.
Eagle River couple’s hiking trio brings unique presence to local trails
The Anchorage Community Theatre is working on a virtual play for one of their Christmas...
‘The Show Must Go Online’ at Anchorage Community Theatre
Armed Services YMCA Alaska is helping to spread some holiday cheer for service members and...
Inside the Gates: Arctic Warrior Wishes