U-Haul filled with donations arrives from Juneau

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Volunteers formed a bucket brigade and spent more than three hours unloading donated goods from the back of a U-Haul that arrived on the ferry Sunday morning.

Items included 700 donuts, 20 Papa Murphy’s pizzas, hundreds of rolls of toilet paper and paper towels, and countless food products.

U-Haul arrives in Haines with supplies (KTUU)

Jan Hill with the American Legion was organizing the unloading, trying to find room for everything.

“You name it, we got it,” Hill said.

Hill said the pizzas would be cooked on Monday for people who’ve been displaced by landslides.

About 50 homes have been evacuated as more landslide threats linger around town.

She said the support from surrounding communities is almost overwhelming.

“We’re getting calls every day, all day long wanting to know what they can do to help us,” Hill said. “It’s incredible. But this is what we do.”

The goods will be stored at the Dejon Delights building owned by Chris Dixon who donated the space.

