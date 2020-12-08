2 injured following shooting, car crash in Spenard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says a man and a young girl were injured Monday night following a shooting and a crash in Spenard.

Police say officers were on the 3200-block of Oregon Drive on a different call when they heard gunshots nearby. APD says the officers got to the scene and found a black SUV had hit an apartment complex on the 1800-block of W. 33rd Avenue.

Inside the SUV were three people. A man and a young girl had non-life-threatening wounds to their upper body. Police say a third person in the SUV was not hurt.

APD says inside the apartment the SUV hit were three people who were not hurt.

Police say through their investigation they found evidence of a shooting that included a bullet that had entered another apartment unit, but none of the occupants were harmed.

Currently, police have not determined a motive and say the shooting is under investigation. They are asking anyone with information to call dispatch at 311. A spokesperson with APD said the department could not release more information about the cause of some of the injuries.

“Not everyone we interviewed was cooperative therefore it took some time for us to ascertain what happened and what we could publicly release that would not hamper or harm the investigation,” Renee Oistad said.

