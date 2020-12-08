Advertisement

2 injured following shooting, car crash in Spenard

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:06 PM AKST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department says a man and a young girl were injured Monday night following a shooting and a crash in Spenard.

Police say officers were on the 3200-block of Oregon Drive on a different call when they heard gunshots nearby. APD says the officers got to the scene and found a black SUV had hit an apartment complex on the 1800-block of W. 33rd Avenue.

Inside the SUV were three people. A man and a young girl had non-life-threatening wounds to their upper body. Police say a third person in the SUV was not hurt.

APD says inside the apartment the SUV hit were three people who were not hurt.

Police say through their investigation they found evidence of a shooting that included a bullet that had entered another apartment unit, but none of the occupants were harmed.

Currently, police have not determined a motive and say the shooting is under investigation. They are asking anyone with information to call dispatch at 311. A spokesperson with APD said the department could not release more information about the cause of some of the injuries.

“Not everyone we interviewed was cooperative therefore it took some time for us to ascertain what happened and what we could publicly release that would not hamper or harm the investigation,” Renee Oistad said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska’s initial vaccine allocation is larger than expected and could be here by next week
Fatal crash on Seward Highway near Granite Creek has been cleared
A kindergarten teacher and a businessman are missing after a large landslide swept down a...
Search suspended for 2 missing Haines residents
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
3 deaths, 589 COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Alaska
Preston Atwood, 21, was found dead in August of 2019. Six people were charged in connection...
4 of 6 people charged in connection to murder of Seward man take plea deals

Latest News

Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death reported Tuesday morning.
Anchorage police launch cold case unit
NPS photo of Glacier Bay by Jake McFee.
2020 Arctic ‘Report Card’ released by NOAA
Undated shot from Anchorage.
‘Don’t feel like it’s not your place’: Advocates encourage discussion, openness about suicide in prevention efforts
A colorful light display in Rodger's Park
Night of Lights: A colorful holiday wonderland
Anchorage Correctional Center inmate dies due to COVID-19 complications