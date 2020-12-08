2021 Knik 100 and 200 races canceled

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Both the Knik 100 and 200 races have been canceled, according to a post on the Knik 200 Joe Redington Sr. Memorial Sled Dog Race Facebook page Monday.

The race cited poor trail conditions caused by warm temperatures and lack of snow in the Knik area.

“Cancelling is not the outcome we wanted, and we understand that many mushers rely on our race as a qualifier for the Iditarod and Yukon Quest races,” the race organizers said in a post.

This is the third year in a row that the races have been canceled. The 2021 race will not be postponed or moved, the organizers said, because it would conflict with other races.

