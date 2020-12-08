580 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 580 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents Tuesday. The state is not reporting any new COVID-19 deaths, which leaves the state total of deaths at 145 residents and one nonresident.

Of the new cases, DHSS says 564 are Alaska residents and 16 are nonresidents with one in Anchorage, one in Fairbanks, one in Delta Junction, nine in Unalaska and four in unknown locations.

Since the pandemic began, DHSS says a total of 38,116 residents and nonresidents have had COVID-19.

At least 827 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, DHSS said. An additional 145 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and another 12 are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Of these patients, 21 are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS COVID-19 dashboard on health care capacity says there are currently 35 adult intensive care unit beds available in the state. DHSS says there are 491 adult inpatient beds available statewide.

A total of 1,088,978 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 232

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 36

Kodiak Island Borough: 29

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 77

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 5

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 46

Nome Census Area: 2

North Slope Borough: 10

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3

City and Borough of Juneau: 9

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Sitka City and Borough: 3

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Aleutians East Borough: 2

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 75

Kusilvak Census Area: 24

Unknown: 5

This story is based on initial data from the state. Check back for updates.

