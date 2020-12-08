Alaska’s initial vaccine allocation is larger than expected and could be here by next week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Monday afternoon, the State of Alaska’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force discussed its latest plans for distributing vaccines to residents.

Identifying priority recipients like health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, emergency medical service workers, community health practitioners and those who will be distributing the vaccines is still the primary focus for the Department of Health and Social Services. However, according to the latest information, more Alaskans might be a part of the initial distribution

In previous briefings, the task force elaborated on three separate plans: each one dependent on the number of doses that Alaska will receive in round one. In those preliminary plans, experts estimated that the state would initially receive less than 5,000 doses, 10,000 doses or 20,000 doses.

Now, task force leader Tessa Walker Linderman says Alaska could be due to receive 35,100 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine by as early as next week, which will be followed by 17,900 additional doses of the vaccine put together by Moderna.

“We were anticipating for less, so we are really excited about the numbers that we have received,” Linderman said. “That being said, it’s still just a fraction of our state, so we will continue building out our distribution model so that as more vaccine comes in, we can quickly move it out.”

During the briefing, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink also shared details about Alaska’s plan to receive vaccines in monthly allotments. While most states will be receiving new shipments on a weekly basis, Zink said that the logistics in Alaska make it more practical to take a monthly supply of vaccines all at once, in a similar fashion to the monthly distributions being planned for several of the United State’s territories.

The task force also noted on Monday that any vaccine made available through emergency use authorization cannot be made mandatory by government agencies or businesses.

