Advertisement

Anchorage acting mayor feeling well following positive COVID-19 results

Austin-Quinn Davidson speaks to Alaska's News Source reporters as results from the 2018 special...
Austin-Quinn Davidson speaks to Alaska's News Source reporters as results from the 2018 special election come in.(KTUU)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:09 PM AKST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson said she’s feeling well following the announcement Sunday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I feel like I have a cold, so I’m a little tired, I’m a little congested, but in general, I feel pretty well,” she said.

Quinn-Davidson received positive test results Sunday after being tested the day before. She said that was the third test she’d taken since she started feeling cold-like symptoms on Nov. 29, the first two coming back negative. Quinn-Davidson’s wife also tested on Saturday, which came back negative.

“We’ll have her test in the coming days just to make sure, but we’re both isolating and staying at home,” Quinn-Davidson said.

She said she’s thankful her symptoms are relatively mild and added that the experience has made her more sympathetic to those more adversely affected by the virus.

“We have people who are far sicker, people who have to be hospitalized,” she said. “And I think it just reminds me how prevalent this virus is and how easy it is to get it.”

On the topic of prevalence, Quinn-Davidson remarked on the way the virus spreads. She noted that she’d been masking up for weeks, working from home and spent Thanksgiving with her wife only. She went on an outdoor bike ride with a friend, as well as visited a store, but added she didn’t know where she contracted the virus. Despite those precautions, she did get sick but argued it doesn’t make those steps any less important.

“That’s like saying if you get in a car accident, you had your seatbelt on, but you were still injured, that there’s just no point in wearing a seatbelt,” she said. “I think all we can do as individuals to protect those in our community is to do our best and take all the precautions we know that work.”

Looking ahead, Quinn-Davidson said she and her wife plan on remaining in isolation for some time, and that she would be calling into Tuesday’s Anchorage Assembly meeting, where the Assembly will vote on her proposal to reallocate $15.4 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and general funds to an economic relief package for the municipality.

“We have sponsorship from every single assembly member,” she said. “So I think we’re safe to say that this will happen.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver crashes through Anchorage business storefront, steals merchandise
Anchorage acting mayor in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
DHSS reports 756 new COVID-19 cases
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
3 deaths, 589 COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Alaska

Latest News

The area in red depicts the federal waters, Exclusive Economic Zone, of Cook Inlet.
Fishery council votes to adopt state recommendation, closing Cook Inlet federal waters to commercial salmon fishing
A car rests caught in the floodwaters of Willow Creek, as rescue crews transport pets via boat...
Mat-Su Borough to rebuild Shirley Towne Bridge in Willow
Preston Atwood, 21, was found dead in August of 2019. Six people were charged in connection...
4 of 6 people charged in connection to murder of Seward man take plea deals
Mike Ross and his daughter, Amanda, about to go shopping for "Operation Christmas Child".
End the Year with Cheer: Teaching kids about giving
Demolition begins on Houston Middle School damaged by 2018 earthquake.
Demolition of Houston Middle School begins