Freezing rain transitioning to snow Tuesday

Colder air gradually spills back into Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:35 AM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Extra caution will be needed on the roads this morning, as temperatures holding near freezing is allowing for freezing rain to fall and slick spots to develop. While freezing rain is a concern this morning, as colder air slowly fills in aloft and at the surface, we will see a gradual transition to all snow through the day. No weather alerts are in place, but some accumulation of snow is expected.

Once the complete transition takes place, the heaviest snow will fall through at least 11am, before the snow begins to lighten up. With temperatures holding near freezing, the snow will be wet and accumulate fairly quickly. Anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow can be expected, with localized heavier amounts. The only exception will be across eastern portions of the Prince William Sound, where upwards of 7 inches of snow is likely by the end of the day.

Snow should taper off into just passing showers or flurries by the evening commute. We keep a chance of snow in the forecast through the middle of the week, with it becoming harder to see snow as the coldest air builds in. By weeks end, highs will struggle to climb out of the teens with overnight lows in the single digits.

As for Southeast, A flash flood watch is still in effect for the Northern Inner Channels until 3PM Tuesday. While lighter rainfall amounts are to be expected, the areas that saw landslides are still unstable. It will take some time for the ground to settle, but signs are pointing to colder weather and a changeover to snow through the rest of the week, which will help Southeast.

Stay safe on this Tuesday!

