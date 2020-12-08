Looking to get outside? Try ice fishing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the pandemic continues, one safe way to get out of the house is to go ice fishing.

If hesitant to get out on the ice, Dustin Slinker, the owner of The Bait Shack, says, “It’s an experience that you are going to remember for the rest of your life.”

To get started, the first thing to make sure of is that the ice is safe to walk on, according to Slinker look for at least 6 to 8 inches of ice.

There are numerous businesses around the city that rent gear and basic fishing tools including The Bait Shack. After acquiring an auger and some fishing poles, it is really quite simple. Drop in the line with some bait and wait for the chance to set the hook.

The renting program is not just for basic tools. Underwater cameras or fish finders are available for rent for those who are want to try it out before purchasing one.

When it comes down to it, Slinker says the most important thing to bring is “just patience and a good attitude.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.