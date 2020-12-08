Advertisement

Love the Locals

Published: Dec. 8, 2020
Join our Love The Locals initiative! Now, more than ever, it is important to support our locally owned and operated businesses. These hard working Alaskans contribute to our community’s growth, innovation, and long-term economic health. Show your support by shopping local today!

LOCAL RESTURANT DIRECTORY

From appetizers to desserts feel free to navigate based off cuisine and options (curbside pickup, ToGo, etc.).

Thank you for “dining” with us today and ordering in. Bon Appétit. #LocalDining

Navigating AirTable is easy! Scroll Up and Down: Use the scroll bar on the right-hand side. Scroll Left and Right: Use the scroll bar on the bottom of the table. To view the entire form, click on “View Larger Version” in the bottom right hand corner.

Choose Your View/ Customize Your ListFilter by “Cuisine Type” and choose all of the types of food you are interested in. There are plenty of options so feel free to be as adventurous as you’d like.Filter by “Delivery/Take-Out” to see who is delivering OR who is offering curbside pick-up OR other options.

If you would like to join or update our Restaurant Directory please go here.

