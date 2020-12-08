Man charged in connection with ATM fraud scheme

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marcus Catalin Rosu, 39, has been charged with possession of access device-making equipment in connection to an alleged ATM skimmer fraud scheme.

“Skimming” is described as the act of using a device to capture credit card numbers to then be made into counterfeit cards.

The scheme affected hundreds of bank and credit union customers in Alaska and elsewhere, a release from U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Scoble issued an order allowing the government to use different procedures to notify victims of their rights since the number of potential victims is large.

Earlier this year in May, it is believed that Rosu took thousands of dollars from Alaskans through skimmers. It has been reported that Rosu has a history of skimming in the United Kingdom and Australia as well.

Those who believe they may have been a victim in Rosu’s charges are asked to contact the Victim-Witness Unit at the District of Alaska’s U.S. Attorney’s Office at 907-271-3041.

