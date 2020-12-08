Advertisement

Mat-Su Borough to rebuild Shirley Towne Bridge in Willow

The build will create a second route in and out of a neighborhood north of Willow Creek.
A car rests caught in the floodwaters of Willow Creek, as rescue crews transport pets via boat...
A car rests caught in the floodwaters of Willow Creek, as rescue crews transport pets via boat out of the neighborhood. Image courtesy of Stefan Hinman, Matanuska-Susitna Borough.(Stefan Hinman, Mat-Su Borough)
By Jill Burke
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:34 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A flood in September 2012 damaged Willow’s Shirley Towne Bridge beyond repair. The disaster accelerated work on a second bridge further upriver, where the Deneki Meadows Bridge was quickly finished and put into use. But an ice jam caused another major flood in December 2019 and put renewed focus on the need for more than one way in and out of the residential community north of Willow Creek.

In July, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough assembly approved the use of nearly $650,000 to rebuild Shirley Towne Bridge, creating two routes and in out and for 67 tax-paying homeowners.

Mat-Su Borough Mayor Vern Halter said the hope was for work to begin this fall, but engineering and contract delays have pushed construction back to summer 2021.

Halter described the design plan as “a simple, one-lane bridge” that will work for “local traffic and school buses and fuel trucks.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver crashes through Anchorage business storefront, steals merchandise
Anchorage acting mayor in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
DHSS reports 756 new COVID-19 cases
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
3 deaths, 589 COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Alaska

Latest News

The area in red depicts the federal waters, Exclusive Economic Zone, of Cook Inlet.
Fishery council votes to adopt state recommendation, closing Cook Inlet federal waters to commercial salmon fishing
Preston Atwood, 21, was found dead in August of 2019. Six people were charged in connection...
4 of 6 people charged in connection to murder of Seward man take plea deals
Mike Ross and his daughter, Amanda, about to go shopping for "Operation Christmas Child".
End the Year with Cheer: Teaching kids about giving
Demolition begins on Houston Middle School damaged by 2018 earthquake.
Demolition of Houston Middle School begins