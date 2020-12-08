Mat-Su Borough to rebuild Shirley Towne Bridge in Willow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A flood in September 2012 damaged Willow’s Shirley Towne Bridge beyond repair. The disaster accelerated work on a second bridge further upriver, where the Deneki Meadows Bridge was quickly finished and put into use. But an ice jam caused another major flood in December 2019 and put renewed focus on the need for more than one way in and out of the residential community north of Willow Creek.

In July, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough assembly approved the use of nearly $650,000 to rebuild Shirley Towne Bridge, creating two routes and in out and for 67 tax-paying homeowners.

Mat-Su Borough Mayor Vern Halter said the hope was for work to begin this fall, but engineering and contract delays have pushed construction back to summer 2021.

Halter described the design plan as “a simple, one-lane bridge” that will work for “local traffic and school buses and fuel trucks.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.