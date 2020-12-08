Advertisement

Metlakatla man arrested for murder

(AP)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:29 PM AKST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Metlakata man is being charged with first-degree murder after Edward “Buddy” Starrish was found outside of his home with multiple stab wounds over the weekend.

When police arrived at Starrish’s residence Saturday morning after a receiving a call for an ambulance, Starrish was found “gravely injured” but alive, according to charging documents.

Police officers said there was blood in the living room, front entryway and hallway of Starrish’s home. Officers found a bent samurai-style sword and a broken fillet knife covered in blood at the back entrance.

A witness told police that a man named “Willie Taylor” had caused the injuries. Taylor, who lived nearby with his parents, was found in clean clothes but told police “these weren’t the clothes I was wearing,” charging documents state.

Police later found what appeared to be blood-covered clothing outside the home.

In charging documents, police said Taylor’s father told an officer that Taylor came home and said “I just killed Buddy Starrish.”

Starrish was medevaced to a hospital in Ketchikan. He had a large laceration on his neck, several stab wounds and a broken knife blade in his back. He died on Saturday afternoon.

In 2019, Taylor was convicted of fourth-degree assault and has several criminal convictions in Metlakatla Tribal Court, charging documents state.

Taylor’s bail has been set at $500,000 cash performance.

