MSBSD closes 8 schools Tuesday, At Home/Remote learning day planned for students

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District announced Tuesday morning that eight schools in the district will be closed.

MSBD said the following schools will be closed:

Dena’ina

Knik

Goose Bay

Snowshoe

Big Lake

Meadow Lakes Elementary

Midnight Sun Learning Center

American Charter Schools

UPDATE: SCHOOL BUILDING CLOSURE TODAY TUES DECEMBER 8 School building closure for Dena'ina, Knik, Goose Bay, Snowshoe,... Posted by Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

MSBSD says the day is now an “At Home/Remote Learning day for students.”

The Anchorage Schools District and Kenai Peninsula Borough School District have not announced any closures or delays as of the writing of this article.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.