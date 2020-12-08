MSBSD closes 8 schools Tuesday, At Home/Remote learning day planned for students
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:35 AM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District announced Tuesday morning that eight schools in the district will be closed.
MSBD said the following schools will be closed:
- Dena’ina
- Knik
- Goose Bay
- Snowshoe
- Big Lake
- Meadow Lakes Elementary
- Midnight Sun Learning Center
- American Charter Schools
MSBSD says the day is now an “At Home/Remote Learning day for students.”
The Anchorage Schools District and Kenai Peninsula Borough School District have not announced any closures or delays as of the writing of this article.
