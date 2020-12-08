Advertisement

MSBSD closes 8 schools Tuesday, At Home/Remote learning day planned for students

By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:35 AM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District announced Tuesday morning that eight schools in the district will be closed.

MSBD said the following schools will be closed:

  • Dena’ina
  • Knik
  • Goose Bay
  • Snowshoe
  • Big Lake
  • Meadow Lakes Elementary
  • Midnight Sun Learning Center
  • American Charter Schools

UPDATE: SCHOOL BUILDING CLOSURE TODAY TUES DECEMBER 8 School building closure for Dena'ina, Knik, Goose Bay, Snowshoe,...

Posted by Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

MSBSD says the day is now an “At Home/Remote Learning day for students.”

The Anchorage Schools District and Kenai Peninsula Borough School District have not announced any closures or delays as of the writing of this article.

