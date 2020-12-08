Advertisement

Nights of Lights: Multi-colored lights to highlight the holiday season

By Alaska's News Source Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:59 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For our “Nights of Lights” series, we go to a home in Anchorage for some beautiful lights. Check out the display at 3201 Khyber Circle.

For the holiday season, we will feature a Christmas light display somewhere around Anchorage. If you want your house to be featured, be sure to email us at news tips on our website.

We are also featuring an interactive light display map on our website so you can take your own holiday lights tour in Anchorage.

