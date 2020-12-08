Advertisement

Online all the time, the state’s internet infrastructure is holding despite increased demand

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:51 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands are working from home right now, thousands more are attending school virtually and when work is finished or the school day ends, we turn to our favorite streaming service of the moment or perhaps do a bit of gaming or online shopping. Because of the pandemic, we are online more than ever and the question becomes what kind of strain is that putting on the infrastructure of internet providers here in the state of Alaska?

“To give you some perspective the increase we saw just in the month of March is what we would normally expect to see it increase over two years so it really has accelerated.” Says Heather Handyside, Chief Communications Officer for GCI Communication Corp.

Despite the rising demand, there is good news, according to a study by WhistleOut, a web service that analyzes the telecommunication landscape, Alaska’s internet speed has grown “roughly 40% during the pandemic.” That’s the second-largest increase in the nation behind only Wyoming.

“We really took a look at our network because we recognized this could really change people’s behavior and we made some investments and some upgrades to allow us to better manage our network traffic,” said Handyside.

As traffic has increased, according to Handyside, usage rates jumped 25% above normal during peak hours of the day early in the pandemic and that number ballooned to 44% above normal at its peak in late April.

“It really is all about monitoring and recognizing traffic patterns,” said Handyside.

Alaska Communications is also keeping tabs on the ebb and flow of data usage in the state.

“We are proactively monitoring our network twenty-four hours a day looking for any potential congestion and then upgrading the capacity as needed,” said Heather Cavanaugh, Director of External Affairs at Alaska Communications.

Making sure there is enough access to data is only one of the challenges facing these companies at the moment. There are also more practical obstacles that have to be overcome.

“Doing all this safely is really important to us as well and so we’ve been practicing no contact internet installation since the beginning of the pandemic and much of our workforce has been working from home since the pandemic began,” said Cavanaugh.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kindergarten teacher and a businessman are missing after a large landslide swept down a...
Search suspended for 2 missing Haines residents
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
3 deaths, 589 COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Alaska
Alaska’s initial vaccine allocation is larger than expected and could be here by next week
Preston Atwood, 21, was found dead in August of 2019. Six people were charged in connection...
4 of 6 people charged in connection to murder of Seward man take plea deals
Metlakatla man arrested for murder

Latest News

FILE - In this July 27, 2017, file photo, an iceberg floats past the Finnish icebreaker MSV...
Vast wildfires in Siberia linked to warming Arctic
MSBSD headquarters
MSBSD closes 8 schools Tuesday, At Home/Remote learning day planned for students
Healthy living on SAD.
Healthy Living: Changing seasons can affect mood
Accelerated version of phased return to schools laid out at joint Anchorage Assembly, School Board meeting