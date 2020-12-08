Online all the time, the state’s internet infrastructure is holding despite increased demand

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands are working from home right now, thousands more are attending school virtually and when work is finished or the school day ends, we turn to our favorite streaming service of the moment or perhaps do a bit of gaming or online shopping. Because of the pandemic, we are online more than ever and the question becomes what kind of strain is that putting on the infrastructure of internet providers here in the state of Alaska?

“To give you some perspective the increase we saw just in the month of March is what we would normally expect to see it increase over two years so it really has accelerated.” Says Heather Handyside, Chief Communications Officer for GCI Communication Corp.

Despite the rising demand, there is good news, according to a study by WhistleOut, a web service that analyzes the telecommunication landscape, Alaska’s internet speed has grown “roughly 40% during the pandemic.” That’s the second-largest increase in the nation behind only Wyoming.

“We really took a look at our network because we recognized this could really change people’s behavior and we made some investments and some upgrades to allow us to better manage our network traffic,” said Handyside.

As traffic has increased, according to Handyside, usage rates jumped 25% above normal during peak hours of the day early in the pandemic and that number ballooned to 44% above normal at its peak in late April.

“It really is all about monitoring and recognizing traffic patterns,” said Handyside.

Alaska Communications is also keeping tabs on the ebb and flow of data usage in the state.

“We are proactively monitoring our network twenty-four hours a day looking for any potential congestion and then upgrading the capacity as needed,” said Heather Cavanaugh, Director of External Affairs at Alaska Communications.

Making sure there is enough access to data is only one of the challenges facing these companies at the moment. There are also more practical obstacles that have to be overcome.

“Doing all this safely is really important to us as well and so we’ve been practicing no contact internet installation since the beginning of the pandemic and much of our workforce has been working from home since the pandemic began,” said Cavanaugh.

