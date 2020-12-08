Advertisement

Fatal crash on Seward Highway near Granite Creek has been cleared

(Sara Tewksbury/KTVF)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:51 AM AKST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An update from troopers says the fatal crash on the Seward Highway from Tuesday morning has been cleared.

The crash occurred in the area of milepost 63 near Johnson Pass and Granite Creek. According to Alaska State Troopers, two vehicles were involved in the crash.

An initial release from troopers said there were “fatalities,” but an update from a spokesperson Tuesday afternoon said only one person is confirmed dead.

Normal traffic has resumed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with more information from Alaska State Troopers.

