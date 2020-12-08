Advertisement

Vandals target 89-year-old Minn. woman’s home 9 times

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:46 AM AKST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - An 89-year-old Minneapolis woman is being terrorized by vandals who have caused thousands of dollars of damage to her home.

While their crimes have been caught on camera, the suspects are still at large.

“There’s just no rhyme for it, what he had done,” Sean Mosely said.

One or two vandals have smashed his mother’s windows nine times since March, with the latest attack on Sunday night.

“And nobody is expecting in their golden years to have to go through this over and over and over again,” he said.

They never break in or steal anything, but they have shattered any sense of security for the great-grandmother.

“I just can’t even find the words to describe this person. I would just like to really get my hands on him, because this is just unbelievable,” Mosely said.

It’s unclear why Mosley’s mother is being targeted. He says police told him it’s possibly a vendetta or racially motivated.

“Something along those lines, but there is no justification for it. He’s empowered, he feels like nobody’s doing anything to stop him,” he said.

That’s starting to change.

People gathered for a neighborhood watch meeting on Monday evening to discuss the attacks and coordinate how to patrol the area.

“It just shows the strength and character of the people in this neighborhood that they’re committed to trying to stop these acts,” Mosely said.

Police are investigating the incidents. Mosely has given them surveillance footage of at least one of the vandals and the getaway car.

He hopes police give the neighborhood watch team insight on what to do if they end up catching the vandals in the act.

Copyright 2020 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A kindergarten teacher and a businessman are missing after a large landslide swept down a...
Search suspended for 2 missing Haines residents
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
3 deaths, 589 COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Alaska
Alaska’s initial vaccine allocation is larger than expected and could be here by next week
Preston Atwood, 21, was found dead in August of 2019. Six people were charged in connection...
4 of 6 people charged in connection to murder of Seward man take plea deals
Metlakatla man arrested for murder

Latest News

This Nov. 5, 2009, file photo shows the entrance to Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas,...
14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base
President-elect Joe Biden calls on Americans to wear masks for 100 days, saying it is a...
Biden: Masks are not a political statement
The United Kingdom took a major step in its battle against coronavirus.
Pfizer vaccine moves closer to getting the OK in the US
President Donald Trump spoke at an Operation Warp Speed summit on Tuesday.
Trump: Tens of millions of vaccine doses this month
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden calls for action on virus as he introduces health team