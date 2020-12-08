Vast wildfires in Siberia linked to warming Arctic

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new report shows how warming temperatures in the Arctic are transforming the region’s geography and ecosystems.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s annual Arctic Report Card was published Tuesday.

The report shows that the past year was the second warmest on record in the Arctic. The extent of snow on the ground in June across the Eurasian Arctic was the lowest recorded in 54 years. These conditions -- warm air and less snow - helped drive extreme wildfires in Siberia.

