Vast wildfires in Siberia linked to warming Arctic

FILE - In this July 27, 2017, file photo, an iceberg floats past the Finnish icebreaker MSV...
FILE - In this July 27, 2017, file photo, an iceberg floats past the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as it sails the Davis Strait toward Greenland. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s annual Arctic Report Card, released on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, shows how warming temperatures in the Arctic are transforming the region's geography and ecosystems. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)(David Goldman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:31 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A new report shows how warming temperatures in the Arctic are transforming the region’s geography and ecosystems.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s annual Arctic Report Card was published Tuesday.

The report shows that the past year was the second warmest on record in the Arctic. The extent of snow on the ground in June across the Eurasian Arctic was the lowest recorded in 54 years. These conditions -- warm air and less snow - helped drive extreme wildfires in Siberia.

