2 hospitalized, 3 trapped, 2 missing in Ohio power plant collapse, sheriff says

A collapse at Killen Generating Station occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a controlled demolition of one of the buildings.(Source: WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:16 AM AKST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Two workers are hospitalized, three workers are trapped and two are unaccounted for in the collapse of a power plant in southwest Ohio, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

WXIX reported that the collapse occurred about 8:30 a.m. during work before a controlled demolition of one of the buildings at the closed Killen Generating Station on U.S. 52, said Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

Multiple rescue crews remain on scene searching for the other workers with more crews on the way, the sheriff said.

Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue Task Force is part of that response, dispatchers confirm.

Adams County requested their assistance, and Hamilton County dispatchers said they paged task force members to go shortly after 9 a.m.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration compliance are heading to the scene as well, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor.

“It could be some time before I will have any further information,” said the spokesman, Scott Allen.

If OSHA launches an investigation, they will determine if work at the time of the collapse complied with all federal rules.

They typically interview all potential witnesses, employees and employers as they work to determine if all OSHA standards and regulations were followed.

OSHA has up to six months by law to complete their investigation. If regulations were violated, they can impose fines.

A final report is then available to the public.

U.S. Congressman Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, said in a tweet that he was monitoring the situation: “Please join me in praying for the safety of all those involved.”

The Killen Station opened in 1982 and closed in May 2018, along with another big coal-fire plant near the Ohio River in Adams County, J.M. Stuart, in response to declining market conditions, according to Dayton Power & Light.

Killen Station was a 618 megawatt facility co-owned by AES Ohio Gen and Vistra Energy with a coal-fired generating unit and combustion turbine, the utility said in a news release when the facility closed.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

