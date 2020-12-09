2020 Arctic ‘Report Card’ released by NOAA

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s annual report card on the climate in the arctic has been published.

This year, Alaska climate specialist Rick Thoman served as a general editor of the report on conditions in the Arctic.

“It’s been an important resource for me and my work since it started in 2006,” he said.

According to Thoman, 2020′s publication consists of the latest work from 134 researchers from 15 different countries — all volunteering their time and expertise to make the “report card” happen. It’s not a literal grading of what’s happening in the arctic, as much as an up to date collection of the newest research.

“It’s a near real-time update of what’s happened in the last year,” Thoman said. “It’s a rapid turnaround of information on a whole breadth of subjects.”

Some of the headlines from this year’s report include the second-highest recorded land surface temperature average since 1900, and the second-lowest sea ice levels since satellite monitoring began in the 1970s.

There are also articles on Russia’s high temperatures in spring and summer 2020, an essay on glaciers and ice caps located outside of Greenland and a closer look at recent research done on bowhead whales.

Thoman says the information is also presented in an easy to understand format. Most articles are limited to 1,500 words and written to be more accessible to casual readers.

“It’s not designed for the specialists, it’s designed for anyone that’s interested,” he said.

A full PDF version of the report can be viewed here.

