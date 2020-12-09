4 deaths, 577 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 577 new COVID-19 cases in residents and nonresidents Wednesday. Four additional deaths were also reported, bringing the state total to 149 residents and one nonresident.

Of the new cases, the state’s coronavirus dashboard states 573 are Alaska residents and four are nonresidents. Since the pandemic began, a total of 38,707 residents and nonresidents have had COVID-19 in the state.

At least 847 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the dashboard. An additional 150 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and another 13 are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Of these patients, 19 are on a ventilator.

There are currently 31 adult intensive care unit beds and 461 adult inpatient beds available statewide, according to the dashboard.

A total of 1,099,555 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 212

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 47

Kodiak Island Borough: 31

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 1

Denali Borough: 4

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 76

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 7

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 86

North Slope Borough: 31

Northwest Arctic Borough: 3

City and Borough of Juneau: 3

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Bethel Census Area: 26

Kusilvak Census Area: 41

Unknown: 2

