Advertisement

9-pound goldfish found in South Carolina lake

Greenville County park officials say they found 9-pound goldfish in one of the lakes.
Greenville County park officials say they found 9-pound goldfish in one of the lakes.(Greenville County Parks and Recreation)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:52 PM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (Gray News) - Park officials in South Carolina say a 9-pound goldfish was found during recent testing at lakes in the county.

Anyone missing their goldfish? This 9lb goldfish was found in Oak Grove Lake during some recent testing at our lakes. The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

Posted by Greenville Rec on Monday, December 7, 2020

The work included electrofishing, a method of measuring the health of the fish population.

Ty Houck, with Greenville County Parks and Recreation, said a 4.5 pound largemouth bass was also found in the lake, according to WYFF.

National Geographic says the average goldfish weighs between .2 and .6 pounds, but can weigh over 5 pounds in the wild.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska’s initial vaccine allocation is larger than expected and could be here by next week
Fatal crash on Seward Highway near Granite Creek has been cleared
A kindergarten teacher and a businessman are missing after a large landslide swept down a...
Search suspended for 2 missing Haines residents
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
3 deaths, 589 COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Alaska
Preston Atwood, 21, was found dead in August of 2019. Six people were charged in connection...
4 of 6 people charged in connection to murder of Seward man take plea deals

Latest News

Anchorage police are investigating a suspicious death reported Tuesday morning.
Anchorage police launch cold case unit
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
‘A new movement’: Trump’s false election claims take hold in states
The aurora borealis should be visible across the northern tier of the United States in an arc...
Northern lights may sweep across northern US
NPS photo of Glacier Bay by Jake McFee.
2020 Arctic ‘Report Card’ released by NOAA
Undated shot from Anchorage.
‘Don’t feel like it’s not your place’: Advocates encourage discussion, openness about suicide in prevention efforts