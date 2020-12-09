Advertisement

Anchorage Correctional Center inmate dies due to COVID-19 complications

(WRDW)
By Malia Barto
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:57 PM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An inmate at the Anchorage Correctional Center has died from complications related to COVID-19.

The inmate, 78, had underlying health conditions and was transported to Alaska Regional Hospital Friday. He died Tuesday, a release from the Alaska Department of Corrections says.

The inmate, who has been in custody since 2017, was charged for sexual abuse of a minor, though he was not sentenced.

There have now been three COVID-19-related inmate deaths within the Alaska DOC.

