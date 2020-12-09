Anchorage police launch cold case unit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A teenager left dead near a bar; a mom who vanished one day after arriving in Anchorage; a son shot to death after leaving the house with friends. Shawna Evon, Mary Anne Alexie and Brandon Irlmeier are three of some 125 people whose unsolved cases the Anchorage Police Department hopes its new cold case unit can solve.

The unit, established earlier this year, has spent months combing through old files. Cases are considered cold after three years and when there are no leads and no productive investigative avenues to pursue.

The unit’s commander, Lt. Jack Carson, said the unit’s formation is the first time he’s aware that the police department has dedicated resources full-time to cold cases.

Evon’s bruised body was discovered underneath a wooden pallet in 1991 in the entryway of the Monkey Wharf bar. Police have said the 13-year-old died of a blow to the head. In the years since her death, all of Evon’s immediate family members have passed away.

“We’re very aware that her case is still unsolved,” Sgt. Bianca Cross, cold case unit supervisor, told Alaska’s News Source Friday. “Especially when it’s a juvenile, people want that case solved. and we’ve been looking at it to see what we can do with it. "

In the weeks leading up to Friday’s interview, police declined repeated requests to discuss Evon’s and others’ cases, saying they couldn’t discuss ongoing investigations. Anchorage police also declined an invitation to participate in a town hall forum that will address the troubling statistics surrounding missing and murdered Indigenous people in Alaska.

Families interviewed by Alaska’s News Source for the upcoming special “Seeking Justice” expressed frustration at feeling left out and forgotten by law enforcement, and said they were often unsure about where a particular case stands.

Carson said he understands why families might feel that way, but said there are valid investigative reasons police keep much of what they know to themselves.

“Our number one focus is bringing justice for the victim and the family. And to do that we really have to be limited on how much information we put out because on a lot of these cases the only other person that knows that information is the actual murderer himself or the actual person that committed the crime,” Carson said. “... We really want to keep our focus on solving these crimes, every crime that we can, because these are violent crimes. They are the number one priority for the police department and that’s our goal, to solve every one of these, no matter the race.”

The cold case has two full-time detectives and a shared clerk, with Carson and Cross supervising. Carson also oversees the homicide and robbery/assault divisions. Cross also oversees the homicide division.

“I know that there are a lot of families hoping that their cases are getting looked at right now, and I can tell you we are going to look at every one of them,” Carson said.

DNA technology, the quality of old evidence and the willingness of witnesses to finally talk will help determine if the unit can bring a homicide, sexual assault or missing persons case to conclusion.

“Years ago we were collecting things that we didn’t realize were going to be so significant today, and so we go back and look at those and see how we can make that work for us,” Cross said.

Carson said this first year was spent getting organized and figuring out which cases they can take on. The detectives haven’t yet solved one of the city’s cold cases on their list. Carson said they hope to as the unit ramps up.

