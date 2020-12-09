Advertisement

Court rules Dunleavy must refund appellate courts after unconstitutional budget vetos

By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:58 PM AKST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaska Superior Court judge has ruled Gov. Mike Dunleavy must refund the appellate courts’ budget, which he vetoed in the fiscal year budgets for 2020 and 2021.

In October, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jennifer Henderson ruled the vetoes were in violation of the Alaska Constitution’s doctrine on the separation of powers. Dunleavy made the vetoes in June of 2019, stating he would cut $334,700 from the fiscal year budgets of the Alaska Supreme Court because of a court ruling that allowed state funding to cover “elective abortions.”

Dunleavy had vetoed $334,700 from the appellate courts’ budget for both fiscal year 2020 and 2021. The final judgment from the superior court says the 2021 veto is now void and the state must refund $334,700 to the courts’ 2021 budget within 30 days of the order, which was signed on Dec. 2.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska sued the governor for the actions. In a statement, the ACLU of Alaska said it is prepared for the state to take further legal action in this case.

“Throughout this case the state has spent countless resources defending the Governor’s disregard for the Constitution, the principles of this nation, and the civil rights and liberties of the people,” ACLU of Alaska Executive Director Joshua Decker said in a prepared statement. “We hope he will respect the court’s ruling by restoring funding in the timely manner as ordered. The cost of his unwillingness to do right by Alaskans is reflected in the unnecessary strain this drawn-out legal process has caused on an already overburdened state system and budget.”

In a release, the ACLU of Alaska said it has been in a “years-long battle to remedy” actions the governor has taken on the judicial branch, separation of powers and women’s health care.

A spokesperson for the Department of Law said it is reviewing the decision and will decide whether to file an appeal before Jan. 4, 2021

