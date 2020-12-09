Icy conditions possible through the day Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following the snow we saw yesterday, things are beginning to quiet down across Southcentral. While some lingering snow showers are evident this morning, most locations are waking up with cloudy skies and icy road conditions. The snow that fell yesterday was of the heavy, wet kind, meaning the icy conditions will be more prominent this morning.

Temperatures are holding in the 20s this morning and will stay there through most of the day. The only exception will be for coastal regions, where highs could top out near freezing. The heaviest snow will fall along Turnagain Pass, from Moose Pass to Seward. Here is where upwards of a foot of snow is likely through the day, with reduced visibility expected to occur. Valdez will also see some measurable snow through the day, where upwards of 5-7 inches will occur. Elsewhere across Southcentral, light snow showers will be hit or miss with minor snow accumulation expected.

As the final push of snow exits overnight into Thursday, we’ll see drier and colder conditions make a return to Southcentral. It’s here where highs will once more struggle to climb out of the teens and overnight lows dip back into the single digits.

As for Southeast, a break in the activity can be expected today. Only isolated to scattered showers can be expected, with some pockets of wintry mix. There will be more dry time today than wet conditions, which is certainly a welcoming trend compared to the recent record rainfall. Afternoon highs will also be knocked down a few degrees as the colder air returning to Southcentral will also spill into Southeast. By weeks end, many locations along the panhandle will see highs near freezing.

