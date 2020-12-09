Advertisement

JBER extends public health emergency declaration

By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:44 PM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Installation Commander Col. Kirsten Aguilar has extended Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson’s public health emergency declaration as the base remains at health protection condition CHARLIE because of the high rate of COVID-19 transmission.

The public health emergency was declared on Nov. 9 and will be extended until Jan. 7, 2021, unless amended.

In a statement posted to the JBER Facebook page, Aguilar said the order for restrictions on movement and activities will remain in effect.

“The installation PHEO and medical personnel are directed to control this public health emergency utilizing all the necessary means as outline in AFI 10-2519, including ordering people into quarantine or isolation, and/or restricting movement for the purpose of preventing the introduction or transmission of COVID-19 on JBER,” Aguilar said in a memorandum to the base.

[RELATED: JBER installation commander declares public health emergency on base]

In declaring a public health emergency, the base is able to quarantine, isolate and restrict people’s movement. The declaration allows the base to detain people not complying with the order and can fine those who violate the orders up to $1,000.

