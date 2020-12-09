Kotzebue musher and dogs return safely after getting lost on trail

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Kotzebue musher and his sled dogs were assisted by Alaska State Troopers Monday after being reported missing.

James Foster, 25, was reported missing from the McKay Creek Trailhead by milepost 42 of the Steese Highway. Troopers responded to the report Monday morning. Foster was mushing to the Cache Mountain cabin, but a trooper dispatch says he didn’t arrive to the cabin and was believed to be lost.

Helo-2 AST (Alaska State Troopers)

A Helo-2 based out of Fairbanks found Foster roughly 18 miles from his destination, near the Wickersham Creek Trail Shelter. Troopers gave Foster a route to his destination and left to go refuel. When they returned, Foster was showing signs of hypothermia.

At the shelter cabin where the Helo-2 landed, a fire was started to warm Foster and provide care for his sled dogs, however Foster refused to aboard the Helo-2. A wildlife sergeant and a Bureau of Land Management ranger arrived via snowmachine and led Foster and his dogs back to the trailhead, where a dog truck was waiting for them.

All parties left the field safely.

