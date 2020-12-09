Local radio station and the USMC join together for a holiday toy drive

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A local radio station, KWHL 106.5, is teaming up with the U.S. Marines to host their annual gift gathering drive for kids.

Toys for Tots is a holiday drive shoppers can count on seeing while they are out and about every Christmas season.

Starting Wednesday through Friday of this week shoppers can donate new unwrapped gifts at the Midtown Mall in the old Sears parking lot.

Volunteers from the radio station, as well as the Marines, will be available from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to accept the donations.

They will also accept cash donations to make sure every good boy and girl gets a present under their Christmas Tree.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.