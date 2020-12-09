Advertisement

Night of Lights: A colorful holiday wonderland

By Taylar Perez
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Continuing with our Nights of Lights series, 3317 Wentworth Street in the Rogers Park area is a must-see stop on your Anchorage holiday lights tour. These homeowners decked their halls with beautiful, colorful lights and some holiday inflatables.

If you plan on taking a tour of all of the fantastic lights in and around Anchorage be sure to check out the interactive map here.

If you would like to have your home featured as part of our Night of Lights series, submit your information here.

