Pandemic prompts cancelation of Alaskan holiday tradition

(KFYR-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:30 AM AKST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JUNEAU Alaska (AP) - A spokesperson for Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the traditional holiday open house at the governor’s mansion in Juneau won’t be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Turner says the pandemic has changed how Alaskans will observe the holidays. He says to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the community, the decision was made to cancel this year’s event.

The governor’s office has said the holiday-season tradition dates to 1913 and has been held every year except for two years during World War II. Dunleavy last month asked Alaskans to consider celebrating differently during the holidays.

