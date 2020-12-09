Advertisement

‘Raining poop!’: Apartment tenants sweeping animal waste off balconies in Cleveland, neighbors say

By Kelly Kennedy, WOIO
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM AKST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a stinky situation in downtown Cleveland. People in the neighborhood are fed up with someone sweeping animal waste off their high-rise balconies.

It’s happening at the Reserve Square apartments on the corner of 13th Street and Superior Avenue. WOIO saw someone Tuesday afternoon sweeping what looked like urine off their balcony.

Neighbors said this has been happening for about a month now.

“Raining poop,” said neighbor Julius Robinson. “Literally, and you could see it on the sidewalk.”

Robinson lives nearby at Bohn Tower. For the past month, he says every time he walks to the grocery store, or he waits at the bus stop, he comes across what appears to be dog waste littered all over the sidewalk.

“Then one day I see turds, and that’s when I knew somebody was sweeping feces off the balcony,” Robinson said.

Robinson says he went in to talk to management, and nothing had been done, so he reached out to us.

K and D, the company that owns Reserve Square, said they were not aware of the problem until Tuesday. They said first thing Wednesday morning, they plan on checking all of the apartments on that side of the building to see who is responsible for the pet waste.

They said no one on that side is authorized to have a dog.

“It has fallen on the people that were waiting at the bus stop,” Robinson said. “While we were talking about it, a wet something that looked like pumpkin pie fell down while we were talking and I’m just keeping it clean.”

Management says this is unacceptable, and whoever is responsible will be evicted.

“It’s not just frustrating it really angers the hell out of me, to be honest, and I think we have the right as simply citizens to be able to walk without feces falling on us.”

Management at the apartment said they plan on coming out and power washing the sidewalk on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 people sent to the hospital following a deadly crash on the Seward Highway Tuesday
Preston Atwood, 21, was found dead in August of 2019. Six people were charged in connection...
4 of 6 people charged in connection to murder of Seward man take plea deals
580 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
Accelerated version of phased return to schools laid out at joint Anchorage Assembly, school board meeting
Alaska’s initial vaccine allocation is larger than expected and could be here by next week

Latest News

President Donald Trump pushes his claims of a rigged election.
Trump spends last weeks in office pushing lies
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller US cities
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
AP sources: Biden to pick Katherine Tai as top trade envoy
In this May 6, 2020 photo, a sign stands outside the Department of Labor's headquarters in...
Thousands of unemployed Alaskans will see some benefits programs expire soon unless Congress acts
A look into the icy logistical challenge of coronavirus vaccine distribution in rural areas of...
Vaccine distribution in rural America faces logistical challenges