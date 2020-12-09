Thousands of unemployed Alaskans will see some benefits programs expire soon unless Congress acts

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Thousands of unemployed Alaskans face a nervous wait to see if Congress will pass a relief package that extends their benefits programs. Other Alaskans will see their benefits expire at the end of the week as the state’s unemployment rate has dropped below a federal threshold.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments are made through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, those benefits are set to expire on Dec. 26. Over 17,000 Alaskans are currently receiving benefits through those two programs, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

A $900 billion bipartisan relief package is being debated by Congress; it would provide $300 per week in enhanced benefits for roughly four months. But those extra benefits are dividing lawmakers and they may not be included in the final bill that passes.

Unemployed Alaskans receiving extended benefits face more immediate concerns.

Alaskans are typically eligible to receive state benefits for a maximum of 26 weeks, during a High Unemployment Period, some benefits can be extended for a further 20 weeks.

The state labor department announced on Dec. 1 that Alaska’s unemployment rate had dropped below a federal threshold, meaning 1,638 Alaskans will stop receiving those extended benefits at the end of the week.

But, Alaska’s official unemployment rate may be deceptive.

Jenna Luhrs, an economist with the state labor department, explained that the U.S. Department of Labor calculates the unemployment rate from a sample. Just under 40,000 Alaskans are collecting unemployment checks, according to the state’s latest data, which is a higher figure than Alaska’s official unemployment rate.

“Neither is a perfect measure of the total unemployed population, but due to data limitations related to the coronavirus, the number of individuals collecting unemployment insurance has been a more reliable metric as to how many individuals are currently unemployed,” Luhrs said by email.

Recipients of those extended benefits are being informed by mail that they will not receive any more payments after Dec. 12. They would need Congress to act to receive more help.

“It’s just a gut punch, it’s devastating,” said Robert Adams, who lives in Homer. He received his letter on Monday, telling him that the state’s unemployment rate had dropped below 8% and that he would stop receiving $164 per week in benefits.

Adams had been working as a cook at Mike’s Alaskan Eatery before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Alaska. The restaurant moved to online service only and he has been out of work ever since.

Adams is concerned he’ll be out of work through winter, waiting for March, when restaurants start opening again for the summer. “It couldn’t come at a worse time,” he said about his benefits expiring.

Across Alaska, the leisure and hospitality sectors have been the hardest hit during the pandemic. In October, there were 9,600 fewer people working in those sectors compared to the same month last year. Anchorage’s modified “hunker down” order which closed restaurants and bars to indoor service through December is expected to see more people out of work.

